All their eggs in one basket? Love Island UK stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish took a while to connect but quickly became one of the strongest couples at the villa. Keep reading to see where the season 8 couple stands today!

Are Gemma Owen and Luca Bish Still Together?

As of the week 8 episode, which aired on ITV on June 26 and dropped on Hulu two days later, Gemma and Luca are still coupled up.

The season 8 stars are currently living in the villa with new challenges — and hot singles — being introduced every week.

“Is Luca going to be out of the dog house this evening?!” the fish monger’s sister, who has been running his Instagram account during filming, teased on June 24 about the upcoming episode. “We love these two beautiful souls together SO much. They definitely have someFIN special.”

Fans are also hoping the pair make it all the way to the finale and the $50,000 prize. “My winners,” a follower gushed with a slew of heart-eyed emojis. “They definitely have something so special, and you can tell Luca really likes Gemma. My fave couple,” someone else added to which another user wrote, “These two are twin flames for sure.”

Who Is Gemma Owen’s Ex-Boyfriend Jacques O’Neill?

Gemma and Luca are seemingly still going strong, but that’s not to say they haven’t faced their challenges. The equestrian was initially coupled up with Liam Llewellyn during the premiere, but there was not a love connection. The Welsh stud decided to self-eliminate.

She then tried her luck at love with “Italian stallion” Davide Sanclimenti. While they looked amazing together, Gemma and Luca had a much stronger connection after their “chats.”

However, things really got rattled among the cast with the arrival of Jacques O’Neill. The professional rugby player and Gemma previously dated, but the reality babe acknowledged their split happened a year and half prior.

Paige Thorne/Instagram

The surprise arrival definitely shook Gemma, but the exes both said they were not interested in rekindling their former romance. Jacques decided to explore a relationship with Paige Thorne.

Who Is Gemma Owen’s Dad?

Gemma has remained hush-hush in the house about her famous father, and soccer-loving Luca will be shocked to find out her dad is retired soccer player Michael Owen. The famous athlete previously played as a striker for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, and his net worth is estimated to be $68 million, according to Sports Bible.