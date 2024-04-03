Ariana Madix is ready to fully part ways with Tom Sandoval. After buying a new $1.6 million home, the Vanderpump Rules star wants a fresh start, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Ariana pretty much left Tom in the dust,” the insider reveals. “She couldn’t care less about him. She’s got bigger fish to fry.”

Although Ariana, 38, and Tom, 40 split in March 2023 after she found out that he had cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, the two continued to cohabitate in the same house. It wasn’t until a full year later that Ariana purchased her new three-bedroom home.

The reality stars were together for nearly 10 years when news of Tom’s affair broke. They had previously purchased their Valley Village home for $2.2 million in 2019 and couldn’t agree on what to do with it after the split. While Tom wanted to buy out his ex and remain in the residence, the Broadway star wanted to sell the home and split the profits.

Ariana and Tom’s living dynamic was documented on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. The two had separate bedrooms and only communicated through Tom’s assistant. Finally, Ariana took legal action in hopes of getting Tom to agree to sell the house.

In January, she asked a judge that the house be “partitioned by sale” and requested that the earnings from the sale be split evenly between herself and the bar owner. Her legal papers also made it clear that she wanted a clean break, as she insisted there not be a “division in kind,” which would allow each owner to keep their half of the property. Tom rejected Ariana’s request in February with a legal filing of his own.

It’s unclear whether Ariana has actually moved into her new digs yet. On an episode of Vanderpump Rules, she explained why she was being stubborn when it came to not letting Tom buy her out. “The fact of the matter is, he broke the home,” she said. “He f–ked all of this up. He doesn’t get to do that and then just keep it.”

On the show’s Tuesday, April 2, episode, the exes came face-to-face at two group gatherings and things got heated. Ariana slammed Tom for locking her dog in her room, which led to the animal eating takeout containers that she left had on the dresser. “Don’t go in my room,” she shouted at him. “That is the only safe space I have at home because you f–king wrecked it.”

She also threatened to call the police on Tom. “My lawyer will be dealing with you,” she told him, as he continued to attempt to speak to her. “Not me. You left the back door open when I came back from SUR. It was wide open. One more f–king example of your carelessness and your callousness when it comes to the house that was my dream house and my [dogs]. Get the f–k away from me. Never look at me in the eye again you piece of s–t.”