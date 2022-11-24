Not having it. Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. clapped back at criticism against a video he posted about wife Lauren Luyendyk’s (née Burnham) post-baby body.

“Lots of comments about that last reel,” Arie, 41, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 23. “Obviously, it was meant to be a compliment, and it in no way meant to say women are ‘less than’ if you have kids. Just trying to make my wife feel good because she works her ass off and has sacrificed a lot when it came to her body after having babies. People need to chill.”

He continued, “It’s in no way misogynistic, and if you think it is, then maybe you need to come from a different perspective. It’s honestly exhausting to be on this platform sometimes. People can be so sensitive.”

Earlier that day, the motorsports racer shared a clip via his Instagram of Lauren, 31, walking toward the camera, captioning the video, “When she’s made three beautiful babies and is still a 10.”

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

The Bachelor Nation alumni share children daughter Alessi and twins Senna and Lux together.

This isn’t the first time that Arie has come under fire for a social media post about women and pregnancy. In April 2018, he tweeted a photo of a woman cradling a baby bump, writing, “Secret’s finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91” However, his post was only meant to be a joke. Arie issued an apology shortly after he received backlash for appearing insensitive to women who struggle with infertility.

“I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility,” the father of three wrote at the time. “My April Fools’ prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were [affected] personally by my post.”

Arie and Lauren first met and fell in love during season 22 The Bachelor. Although he proposed to Becca Kufrin during the finale, Arie broke off their engagement weeks later to pursue Lauren. The duo got engaged in the “After the Final Rose” episode.

The couple previously opened up to Life & Style about how they managed to stay together and defy the odds, as most of their fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have split from their partners.

“Just taking even 15 minutes out of our day, just to focus on each other, always helps,” Lauren exclusively told Life & Style. “I think, for example, we always have coffee together in the morning, just us — and we talk about our day and what we want to do. And just the little things, like saying how you feel in the moment and being really open with communication. We prioritize ourselves, because if we’re good, then our whole family unit is good. You know? I think that’s really important to drive home.”