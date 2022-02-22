Exclusive How ‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie and Lauren Prioritize Their Marriage With 3 Kids: ‘Just the Little Things’

It takes a village! Bachelor alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham may have three young children under the age of three, but the reality TV couple still manages to prioritize their marriage.

“Just taking even 15 minutes out of our day, just to focus on each other, always helps,” Lauren, 30, who shares daughter Alessi and twins Senna and Lux with Arie, 40, exclusively tells Life & Style in a video interview. “Our life has been really chaotic for the last eight months and exhausting.”

Lauren and Arie welcomed Alessi in May 2019 and Senna and Lux in June 2021.

“We can find the time, yeah,” the season 22 Bachelor echoes. “I think, for example, we always have coffee together in the morning, just us — and we talk about our day and what we want to do. And just the little things like saying how you feel in the moment and being really open with communication. We prioritize ourselves, because if we’re good, then our whole family unit is good. You know? I think that’s really important to drive home. That message is, you have to take time for yourself to make sure that you can spread that love to your kids.”

Arie and Lauren tied the knot in January 2019 after somewhat of a rocky start. The Bachelorette alum actually chose contestant Becca Kufrin as his winner before the pair called it quits and Arie admitted he was still in love with Lauren. Since the couple’s time on reality television in 2018, they’ve managed to stay together and grow stronger despite many couples in the franchise breaking up — something both Arie and Lauren agree has to do with leaving fame behind.

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

“I think, getting back to normal … try not trying to sort of hang on to the limelight, and I think too with our ending, it was so sensational,” the Netherlands native explains. “We had this us against the world mentality and I think that bonded us as well. I think those two things are the major things that set us apart.”

“Essentially just staying focused on each other and our relationship,” Lauren adds.