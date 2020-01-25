What a stunner! Modern Family starlet Ariel Winter was spotted at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood on January 23 — and needless to say, the brunette beauty looked totally gorgeous. The 21-year-old rocked a super sexy, form-fitting white dress with lace detailing … and totally knocked it out of the park.

Anyone with eyes could see how incredible the actress has been looking lately and, believe it or not, she chalks a lot of that up to her mental health successes as well as her physical health strides.

“I think it’s really important for kids to take care of themselves and make that a priority,” she told Entertainment Tonight back in November 2019. “You can take care of yourself and not be selfish. You can make sure to prioritize how you feel. I think that’s something I [hadn’t done] for a very long time and I’m doing that now and [it] feels great.”

The Los Angeles native also explained she exercises regularly and attends “therapy every week,” as both practices lend to her overall wellbeing. “We only get one life and you’ve gotta live your own,” she said. “You’ve gotta do as much as you can to make sure you’re feeling healthy mentally and physically and that’s something that I’m doing a lot more of now and it’s nice.”

Plus, since switching up her medications, Ariel revealed her results in the gym have been thriving — which is why she seems to be particularly feeling herself in this little white number. “I couldn’t see any results before because I was on medications that wouldn’t do anything like that,” she explained. “It was really difficult for me. Now that I’ve changed medications to be on something different. It’s nice because I go to the gym and I can see results. I feel healthier.”

Clearly, the gorgeous gal looks it, too. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Ariel looking gorgeous in a stunning white lace dress!