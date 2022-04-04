A room fit for a future star! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared exclusive details about their son Dawson’s nursery.

The Bachelor Nation alums chatted with Life & Style ahead of their son’s January birth, and revealed that the baby’s room wasn’t “going to be set up until he’s here.” After the duo welcomed Dawson into the world, they planned on having him “in our room for a while.” But that being said, the theme they had in mind was “a little mix-matchy style.”

“It’s going to be Tom Brady [and] Superman themed,” Ashley, 34, shared. “Tom Brady and Superman — they’re one and the same.”

Jared, 33, announced that their son had been born with an Instagram announcement on January 31.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother,” he captioned a video at the time. “He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

Courtesy of Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

Before welcoming their first born into the world, the Bachelor in Paradise alums told Life & Style that Ashley decided to give birth in Virginia, at the same hospital in which her father works.

“It was definitely not a tough decision,” she shared of the hospital, noting that the decision was made before Jared was at Audrey’s — their coffeeshop in Rhode Island — all the time and had to “stay back.”

“When I got pregnant, it was before we even signed the lease for the coffee shop,” Ashley explained. “We didn’t know how hands-on Jared would have to be. I imagined him being able to, just, do what we were doing, you know, for my first trimester … which is just him kinda being down here. But, that is unfortunately not what we’ve been able to do — he’s coming to visit.”

Of course, Jared made it to Virginia for the birth and they’ve been in baby bliss ever since. Ashley has given her Instagram followers an inside look at her mom life, even detailing her decision not to breast-feed Dawson.

“I knew that my body needed to be only mine again after a rough pregnancy. My body needed a break. It didn’t need to learn to do something new again,” she captioned a candid Instagram post on March 22. “Growing a human was enough for this year. It was awesome how pretty much instantly after birth I felt ‘normal’ again. This is a feeling I feared I’d never feel again. Chugging water for the first time in nine months was so satisfying!! I didn’t want my body to have to struggle again if breastfeeding didn’t come easy, which it so often doesn’t. I knew the frustration that could come with that challenge wasn’t going to be good for my soul. Dawson deserves the best version of me.”