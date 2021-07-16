Pop-Punk Princess! Avril Lavigne’s Transformation From 2002 to Today

If you’re a millennial, there’s a strong chance you’ve rocked out to Avril Lavigne‘s 2002 album, Let Go, more times than you can’t count! After all, with hit singles like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Losing Grip” and “I’m With You,” the EP is a classic.

Out of Avril’s six studio albums to date, Let Go, is still her most popular. That said, the Canada native released Under My Skin in 2004; The Best Damn Thing in 2007; Goodbye Lullaby in 2011, a self-titled album in 2013 and Head Above Water in 2019.

To this day, Avril is still a heavy hitter in the music industry, especially with the resurgence of pop-punk. The eight-time Grammy Award nominee teamed up with Willow Smith and Travis Barker for “GROW” off of Willow’s July 2021 Lately I Feel EVERYTHING album.

Six months earlier, Avril collaborated with now-boyfriend Mod Sun on a track titled “Flames.” Speaking with Billboard in May 2021, Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, detailed how the pair met. “So, the first thing I do is DM her like, ‘Hi icon,” and she was like, ‘Oh my God, that s–t was the craziest thing I’ve seen on the Internet in the last 10 years. You guys are awesome,'” he explained, referring to a viral Instagram Story he had just filmed with longtime friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

“The song changed my life, but further than that it opened this whole space of us working together on music for her,” Mod Sun explained. “We’ve made a ton of songs together now. It’s literally the dream scenario to work with her as a songwriter because I actually get to hear my ideas come out in full form, in the best possible way.”

As for a new album from Avril, she told a fan in February 2021 that it’s “done,” but has yet to reveal a name or official release date. “Music coming soon. For sure summer,” she via Instagram. How exciting!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Avril Lavigne’s transformation from 2002 to today.