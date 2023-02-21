Are things complicated? ​Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun have called off their engagement, Life and Style can confirm. Fans questioned if the rockers were still together after Avril was spotted hugging rapper Tyga outside of Nobu in Los Angeles on February 19, 2023. Keep reading to find out if Avril and Mod are still together amid Tyga romance rumors.

Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Still Together?

A source close to the pair told Life & Style on February 21, 2023, that Mod and Avril were “on and off as a couple for the past two months” and are “no longer a couple.”

“There was absolutely no third party involved in the split,” the insider revealed.

Mod, who is more active on social media, last featured the “Sk8er Boy” singer on Instagram in December 2022, while posting a video of them ice skating.

“Happy Holidays from a Minnesota Boi + a Canadian Gurl. We both grew up playing hockey so we definitely schooled everybody on the rink tonight. Ha,” the “Rich Kids Ruin Everything” artist wrote at the time.

When Did Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Get Engaged?

Mod proposed to the “Girlfriend” musician on March 27, 2022, while on a romantic getaway in Paris. The “Flames” vocalist popped the big question after one year of dating with an eye-catching heart-shaped diamond ring.

Courtesy of Mod Sun/ Instagram

He shared the big news with his online fans via Instagram, which included a handful of photos from the proposal right in front of the Eiffel Tower and a violinist to really set the mood.

“I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes,” Mod gushed at the time. “You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath … I said, ‘Will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes, I love you, Avril.”

Mod wasn’t the only one who was overly impressed with the proposal as Avril deemed the special moment as “perfect” during an April 2022 interview with People.

“We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” she recalled.

Are Avril Lavigne and Tyga Dating?

Avril and Tyga were photographed hugging after having a dinner date at NOBU in February 2023, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Although they embraced each other in public as if they were going their separate ways, Avril hopped in the “Rack City” rapper’s passenger seat of his car.

The source who revealed Mod and Avril’s split claimed, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more.”

How Did Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Meet?

The entertainers met after Mod reached out to Avril in 2020 in hopes to collaborate on their January 2021 hit song “Flames.” The pair started dating the following month and the “Karma” singer got Avril’s name tattooed on his neck.

Avril reflected on her connection with Mod during a March 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I went into the studio and literally was like, ‘Here is where I am at. I am over love. I’m jaded on love right now,'” she explained at the time. “So, I wrote that song ‘Love Sux’ and that set the tone for this album. And then a couple of days later, I had a boyfriend. I’m literally never single.”

Who Are Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s Exes?

Avril was married twice before her engagement with Mod. The “When You’re Gone” vocalist tied the knot with Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley in 2006 before their 2010 split. She later went on to wed Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger in 2013 and divorced two years later.

Mod’s last public relationship was with Bella Thorne from October 2017 to April 2019.

Reps for Avril, Mod Sun and Tyga did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.