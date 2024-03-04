From Busy Mom to Bikini Queen! Ayesha Curry’s Weight Loss in Before and After Photos

Ayesha Curry underwent a 35-pound weight loss in 2020 and has kept it off, as before and after photos show her transformation.

The cookbook author first shared a photo unveiling her slimmer physique in a May 2020, wearing a green bikini and taken by her Golden State Warriors star husband Steph Curry at their home.

Ayesha wrote in the caption, “Took me long enough,” seemingly referring to dropping the last of her baby weight after giving birth to the couple’s son, Canon, in July 2018. The couple also share daughters Riley, whom they welcomed in 2012, followed by Ryan in 2015.

“Fitness wasn’t really a part of my lifestyle and I’d say the past year and a half post having all of my kids, it’s really become a staple for me and it helps me have mental clarity,” Ayesha said in a September 2020 video for Harper’s Bazaar.