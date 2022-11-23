Another trip to the beach has come and gone as Bachelor in Paradise season 8 has officially come to an end. The two-night season finale kicked off on Monday, November 21, with some major bombshells, and questions that needed to be answered.

Tuesday night’s episode featured the events down in Mexico, which included two engagements — Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo and Serene Russell and Brandon Jones. Later in the episode, the entire BiP cast reunited and, naturally, some major drama went down.

While a few Bachelor Nation stars rehashed their drama during the live reunion, including Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei, others revealed where their relationships stand now. Victoria and Johnny, for example, finally gave fans the answers they were looking for.

“I started to feel not good enough for her. We started arguing and having fights,” Johnny claimed said. “Rumors started surfacing. I really wanted to trust her, but I don’t know.”

Victoria has since moved on with Greg Grippo and she denied that there was any crossover in her relationships. “I understand that it’s really hard [that] you’re watching it one moment and then you’re seeing me and Greg the next moment, but this happened five months ago,” the Virginia Beach native later explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I just want to move on with my life.”

Rumors started swirling that something went down between Victoria and Johnny when Zachary Reality reported the couple’s breakup on October 21. Then, comedian Dave Neal, who has his own Bachelor YouTube show, claimed that she had “cheated twice” on Johnny amid their engagement. However, Zachary Reality was quick to shut down cheating rumors, writing, “Confirmed. VF never cheated on Johnny. Ever,” in a Twitter post shared on October 27.

Days later, Victoria thanked fans for “all the support,” in an Instagram Stories post that was reshared to @BachelorNation.Scoop on Instagram. “Victoria thanks those who supported her this week through all the stuff that came out,” the fan account captioned the selfie video.

Victoria, for her part, commented, “Mind ya damn business.” In a separate comment, she replied to a fan and revealed that she was “very happy” at the moment.

The Virginia Beach native’s comments came amid rumors that she had swiftly moved on from Johnny with fellow Bachelor Nation member Greg. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Victoria and Greg hanging out together in Italy during a trip in early November, which she claimed was their “first date.” Later that same month, Nick Viall stirred the pot by sharing a rather cryptic video of Victoria and Greg cuddled up during a dinner party at his house. “Game night had all the drama,” he captioned the post.

