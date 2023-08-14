Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper revealed that she is experiencing a “missed miscarriage” amid her fourth pregnancy with husband Tanner Tolbert. The couple were expecting a son, whom they named Beau.

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” Jade, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 13. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives — to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

In her social media post, Jade included photos from her pregnancy journey. One slide featured a full-body selfie, in which she cradled her baby bump, and another showed the sonogram image.

While defining what a missed miscarriage is, Jade explained that “while [the baby’s] heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), [her] body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet.”

“I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider,” the Bachelor Nation member added. “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Courtesy of Jade Roper/Instagram

Jade and Tanner, 36, share three children, daughter Emerson “Emmy” and sons Brooks and Reed. The spouses met in 2015 while filming season 2 of BiP, which aired in August of that year. During the season 2 finale, the duo got engaged and tied the knot less than five months later.

This wasn’t the first time that Jade has opened up about suffering from a miscarriage. In February 2019, the reality TV star revealed in a heart-wrenching YouTube video that she got pregnant during season 2 of BiP with Tanner. In her clip titled “Pregnant in Paradise: Our Miscarriage Story,” Jade explained that they “didn’t find out” she was pregnant until “after [she] was back in Kansas City visiting him.”

“I just knew that I was late and something felt different,” Jade recalled. “At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know really how to process it. It was so much so fast. In a really bad way, it was almost like this relief. It wasn’t really until after I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is, and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

Tanner added in the clip that it was “hard to not be sad” because he “never got a chance to know him or her.” He and Jade concluded their video with a heartfelt note dedicated to their unborn child.

“To our little ‘paradise’ baby, we love you so much and think of you often and are so sorry we never got to meet you,” the message read. “But you will always be a part of our family.”