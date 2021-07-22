Spill the tea! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston “liked” a comment shading producers over contestant Mike Planeta’s edit that focused solely on his virginity.

“Being a virgin isn’t a personality trait,” the Washington native, 30, tweeted on July 19 while tagging the reality dating show during week 7’s episode.

After a user thought Katie was being rude toward Mike, 31, the leading lady set the record straight by “liking” a tweet that read, “She’s not coming for Mike. She’s knocking producers for how they did him on the show, making everything about his virginity as if it’s his only personality trait.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mike made his stance on sex clear since the beginning — he is abstaining until marriage. That being said, the San Diego native assured he is not only sex positive, but his identity is much more than the intimacy decisions he makes.

“I am not just a virgin. I am somebody that I have so much more to offer,” Mike said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and guest host Tayshia Adams. “I don’t want it to be put in a box. I want to be a listener. I want to be somebody that you can do so many things for her. I want women to understand that there are a lot of men who do feel this way. And there are a lot of men that want to make their woman feel safe and secure, and they want them to feel honored.”

Mike gushed that Katie is an “incredible woman” who helped him learn “a lot” about himself. As far as his decision to remain celibate, the reality stud focuses on the “why.”

“For me, maybe just my story was something where people could understand, you know, why am I doing this? I think the ‘why’ is a huge thing for anything to be sustainable. You have to understand your why,” he said. “If you don’t understand the why to it then you’ll fall off on it. But if you’re convicted by the why and you have an understanding of the why, I think it makes it so much easier to then be able to sustain that.”