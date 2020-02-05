Don’t mess with the internet’s boyfriend Tyler Cameron! The Bachelorette star clapped back at a troll who called him out for repeating an outfit, and the exchange is hilarious. The Bachelor Nation stud shared a series of Instagram photos of himself and his pals having fun around New York City on February 4. One follower didn’t appreciate that he was sporting his jersey and hoodie combo again. “It’s OK to be an outfit repeater but wearing it more than twice? Boy, that’s a BIG NO! Step it up!” the user commented on the 27-year-old’s post.

“You wanna do my laundry?” the Florida native hilariously responded. Although the reality star seemed to handle the shade with a good sense of humor, other followers did not take it as lightly.

Instagram

“Don’t ever talk to my future ex-husband like that,” one person added. Plenty of ladies also stepped up and volunteered to take on the task. “Baby, lucky for you I love doing laundry,” someone else quipped. While it all seemed in good fun, the original commenter was not here for it.

“Stay being delusional being on this guy’s jock when he doesn’t even know your existence,” the person snapped back to one user. “Try harder getting his attention, [baby girl],” they slammed in a separate response to someone else.

Tyler then stepped in to shut the ridiculousness down. “It’s not that deep Katherine … get you some coffee,” he wrote. TBH, a little midday caffeine is usually always the answer.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

The aspiring male model is hilarious to follow on social media and has quickly skyrocketed to fame since appearing on the reality dating show. He gave a nod to what a wild ride it’s been for his 27th birthday on January 31. “Last year brought lots of joy into my life! Time to double down and see what 27 has in store. I am so thankful for all of you,” he gushed on Instagram. “Love you all and thank you for making this day special.”

Bachelor Nation rallied to celebrate with him. “Happy birthday!! Welcome to the 27 club — best year yet!!” Raven Gates wrote. “Nah man, it’s all downhill from here,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour joked. “Breh, last year was the highlight … said no bawse [sic] ever!” Mike Johnson added with a laughing emoji.

Keeping being the Instagram king, Tyler!