On the eve of the Tuesday, September 12 MTV Video Music Awards, singer Bebe Rexha revealed she’s considering skipping the event due to “anxiety” over how she’s feeling about her weight.

“I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight because I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am,” Bebe, 34, told fans in a Monday, September 11 TikTok video, while noting she felt “grateful and blessed to be invited” to the event.

“I know that the criticism comes with the territory, so I am all good with that,” she continued, adding, “I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human. But I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I love how you’re all about positivity and confident.’ Let me tell you, right now, I’m not feeling so confident,” Bebe confessed.

“I don’t know if I’m going to go tomorrow. I do have an outfit that is cute. I do want to wear my dress and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations, but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me and that’s why I wanted to make this video, because I’m sure you guys feel the same way too,” the “Meant to Be” singer continued while asking fans for any “motivational tips or tricks.”

Bebe is nominated alongside David Guetta for Best Collaboration at the 2023 VMAs for “I’m Good.”

Fans encouraged Bebe to go to the event. “By showing up even through the struggle, you’re encouraging others to show up too. You’re beautiful inside and out,” one person commented while another added, “I struggle with anxiety too Bebe. You’re such an inspiration and loved by many. You’ve got this, Bebe. You are you and will slay no matter the way!”

Bebe’s anxiety comes after she and boyfriend of three years, Keyan Safyari, split in July after she shared alleged texts from him about her weight gain that seemingly referenced a prior conversation.

“I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” read a July 16 Instagram Stories message. It continued, “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was … That was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

“Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me,” he allegedly added.

During a performance in London on July 28, Bebe told the audience, “Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here,” as she introduced her song “Atmosphere.”

Bebe shared an Instagram video on June 27 wearing one of her tour costumes and dancing while defending her curves. “I know I’ve gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations. Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I’ve been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life. What I have learned though is numbers don’t define you, your heart does.”