A family affair! Ben Affleck shared a sweet hug with Jennifer Lopez‘s child Emme Muniz after getting off a private jet in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 9.

The Argo star, 50, who shares three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, wore a white button-down shirt paired with black pants and Nike sneakers on their plane ride. While stepping off the jet, Ben carried a backpack on his shoulder. J. Lo, 53, looked comfy in a pink tracksuit and white sneakers while she walked onto the tarmac with a green purse in hand. Emme, 14, whom the Marry Me star shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, could be seen wearing a sweatshirt and pajama pants. Once off the plane, Ben and the teen embraced in a sweet hug and Emme appeared to be all smiles.

This isn’t the first time Emme has been spotted out and about with the Good Will Hunting actor. Late last month, they were joined by Ben’s daughter Seraphinawhile out and about in Los Angeles on September 24. At the time, the father of three took his daughter and stepchild to a Halloween store to prepare for the upcoming holiday.

There’s definitely no bad blood in this blended family! Emme and Seraphina are “definitely besties,” a source told Life & Style in August. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider added at the time, noting that the teens “have a lot in common.”

According to the source, Emme and Seraphina bonded over their “love” of “the same music.” The insider shared, “Emme’s turned [Seraphina] on to a lot of new artists, and they both embrace each other’s quirky fashion style.”

As for their parents, “J.Lo and Ben couldn’t believe how seamless it all was,” the source said, referring to the close-knit bond between their kids.

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress and Gone Girl star rekindled their past romance in April 2021 after nearly two decades apart. They were first engaged in 2003 but called off the wedding in September of that year and broke up in January 2004. However, it was meant to be between them. They officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 and had a second ceremony taking place in Georgia on August 20.

