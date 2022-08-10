Honest review? Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel roasted Kim Kardashian’s skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, calling it “impractical” and “unlikely” worth the money via TikTok on Tuesday, August 9.

The Skinnygirl founder, 51, took to the social media platform to review the $55 exfoliator and the $75 under eye cream from the Kardashians star’s nine-step line, noting that she knows the “category” of those products “very well.”

“Any line that makes it like you need to do all of the steps is just doing a smash and grab job because your skin is different every day,” Bethenny said. Kim, 41, previously told the New York Times in June that the products were “all necessary,” noting the exfoliators may not require daily use, depending on your skin type.

First, the Shark Tank alum reviewed the “bulbous” eye cream. “I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack,” she pointed out about the rounded package, which features a small divot on the bottom, which Bethenny called “impractical at best.”

The Business Is Personal author then came for the size of the exfoliator’s container, noting it was a bit big to travel with. “If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product because if you’re not on a private plane, how are you traveling with this?” she quipped. The Bravo alum noted she was “shocked” by the seemingly overlooked detail because the Kardashians are known to be very organized.

Bethenny continued to dig into the exfoliator’s packaging, joking that it was a “Rubik’s cube” to open. While the mom of one said she liked the “form of exfoliator” that the product contained and loved the “luxurious” consistency of the eye cream, she wasn’t convinced about the price point. The entirety of Kim’s line is valued at over $575.

“Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely,” Bethenney said, adding about the eye cream, “It’s not Kardashian rich. It’s richer than I am, maybe, but it’s not Kardashian rich.”

All in all, the New York native thought the products were “quality,” but her biggest issue was with the packaging. “This is definitely good skin care. This is quality. I just think it’s extremely impractical in its packaging,” she concluded her video. “I know it’s very ecologically sound. It’s a good quality product that is likely overpriced but most beauty is overpriced.”

Kim previously explained the price point of her products and stood behind the quality they bring. “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told the NYT. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”