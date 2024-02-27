Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards were friends before their rise to Housewives stardom. Now, the Real Housewives of New York City alum is defending her longtime pal against Kyle’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley, who exposed a private text from Kyle during the season 13 reunion trailer amid their estranged friendship.

“Wow. I cannot believe a private, personal, emotional, heartfelt, guttural text from Kyle to a friend off camera when not working, when not filming, was aired. What a violation!” the Skinny Girl founder, 53, said in a Sunday, February 25, TikTok video.

“Like months later, you’re watching a show because you get it like a week before and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then imagine you’re thinking like, ‘Oh my God, what else have I texted that person? Where are the other monsters?’ I mean, that’s a private space to text to Instagram and if you can’t do that with your friends.”

Bravo released a teaser of the RHOBH season 13 reunion on February 21, following the explosive finale. In the clip, Dorit, 47, confided in Erika Jayne while they got glammed for filming and revealed that Kyle, 55, texted her the night before and suggested that the Halloween actress tried to “silence” her. The network shared an additional clip of the conversation two days later.

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most. I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated,” the Beverly Beach founder told the singer.

Dorit went on to recite the message from Kyle that read, “They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up there. I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH.”

Dorit then asked Erika, 52, to weigh in her thoughts, who said she “would feel manipulated” if she received the lengthy text.

As for Bethenny’s public response, she also slammed production for allowing that moment to air.

“For the production company and the network to air a private interaction, like when you’re working you’re working and that’s vile enough. But like when you’re not working and you’re off the clock, like, are they going to also own your thoughts?” she asked. “That’s a private text. That’s insane. And Kyle is their favorite. Imagine how they treat their least favorites. Whoa.”

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion airs on Bravo on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.