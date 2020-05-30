She’s here! Bachelor in Paradise alum Jenna Cooper gave birth to baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, on May 30. The proud parents named their baby girl Presley Belle, and considering how gorgeous the moniker is, we did a deep dive into the meaning of their new daughter’s name.

It’s hard not to think of the legendary Elvis himself when hearing the title Jenna, 30, gave her child but Presley’s name has actually been around since the 12th century, according to The Bump. The delicate name refers to “someone who dwells near the ‘priest’s meadow'” and originated as a surname.

As for Presley’s middle name, Belle, that one is a little more obvious. “Belle” means beautiful and originated in France in the 1600s. Of course, the reality starlet also might just be a big fan of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.

Courtesy of @jennacooperfit/Instagram

“We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!” the overjoyed couple told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after they welcomed their bundle of joy. “We are so thankful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates.” Jenna and Karl also revealed their baby’s stats. Presley weighed in at 7 pounds 7 ounces and 20.75 inches long.

Jenna announced she and Karl were expecting in January. “I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” she gushed over her unborn child on Instagram at the time while sharing precious snaps from a maternity photo shoot. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing.”

Just days before her announcement, the Indiana native became Instagram official with Karl after a year of dating. Before linking up with her now-beau, Jenna had a short-lived engagement to Bachelorette alum Jordan Kimball in 2018. They got engaged during the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise but ultimately split in September 2018 when Jenna was accused of cheating on the 28-year-old with a “sugar daddy.” In April 2020, she spoke with Reality Steve to deny the allegations and squash the rumors once and for all.

Congrats to Jenna and Karl on their new arrival!