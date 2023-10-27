Blac Chyna opened up about her former friendship with Kim Kardashian and how it changed after her ex-fiancé Tyga started dating Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner.

“Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community,” Blac Chyna, 35, recalled of her 2014 cameo on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the Thursday, October 26 episode of the “Viall Files.” “And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.”

She added, “Nobody’s seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked.”

Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — began dating Tyga, 33, in 2011 after meeting on the set of his “Rack City” music video. The pair welcomed their son, King Cairo, in 2012 before announcing their engagement in 2014. However, they split later that year after Tyga sparked dating rumors with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26.

“I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something,” she told host Nick Viall. “Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it.”

At the time of their split, the Washington D.C. native said she was “forced” to leave the home that she shared with the “Ayo” rapper. “It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me out of his house. Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time,” the social media star explained bluntly.

Getty Images

Kylie and Tyga didn’t confirm their relationship until 2015. During that time, Chyna entered an on-again off-again relationship with Kylie’s older brother, Robert Kardashian Jr., in January 2016 — who she revealed actually reached out to her first.

“What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it’s like, ‘Okay, what do y’all want now?'” Angela — who shares daughter Dream with Robert — added. “It was like, ‘What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?’ And then I started talking to him and I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy is actually really cool.’”

Angela and Rob, 36, split in 2017 and her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner’s only got messier as a nasty legal battle later ensued. Blac Chyna sued Kim, 43, Kylie, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian for allegedly using their influence to interfere with her contract at E! The reality TV personality asked for $100 million in total financial loss in light of the now-defunct TV show Rob & Chyna’s cancellation.

In May 2022, following about 10 hours of deliberation, the 12-member jury sided with the Kardashians in their verdict and concluded the family did not have to pay Chyna damages due to her loss of income and for any future earnings.