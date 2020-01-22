Just because Dream Kardashian is only 3 years old, doesn’t mean she can’t have a nighttime routine! In fact, on Tuesday, January 21, Blac Chyna took to Instagram to share a precious video of her baby girl getting her hair done before bed.

In the cute clip, Dream sat patiently while someone brushed her freshly washed, luscious locks. For starters, we can’t get over how long and healthy her hair looks! Talk about all the goals. Secondly, to all the moms out there, if you want your child to sit still, follow Chyna’s lead and invest in a tablet.

Now, for those of you wondering how Dreamy gets to hair to look so, well, dreamy … you’re in luck! Chyna exclusively revealed to Life & Style the various tips, tricks and products she uses on her daughter’s pretty mane.

“As far as Dreamy’s hair, I think that she gets the curliness from me, but the texture from her dad,” the longtime reality TV star said, referring to her ex Rob Kardashian. “But it’s pretty easy. I just wash it, condition it and it just grows out. She’s three … so, it’s not really hard to maintain her curls.”

OK, since time travel isn’t an option, there’s not much we can do about that. However, there are certain items we can buy! “I use Redken and I use a different organic shampoo, but I try not to wash her hair every day so it doesn’t fall out,” Chyna, 31, advised. “Another thing that I do — all of her pillows are satin because cotton, it dries out your hair, but the satin pillows, it keeps the moisture.”

If that’s all it takes to get hair like Dream (aside from being a toddler), we are so down! Let’s also not forget that in addition to being a glam queen, Dreamy is also quite the fashionista. “She’ll let you know if she doesn’t want to wear something,” Chyna gushed. “She’ll pick it out, she knows how to match up colors, all that.”

In conclusion: We want to be Dream Kardashian when we grow up.

