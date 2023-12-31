blake lively pumping for baby no 4 at disneyland photos

Keeping it real! Blake Lively showed off some of her “2023 highlights” on Instagram on Saturday, December 30, and one of them was pumping breast milk for baby No. 4 at Disneyland.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, shared photos from a family Disneyland trip, including one of her posing alongside characters from Ratatoullie with her breast pump sticking out of her shirt. “Cheers Remy,” she wrote in the caption, referencing one of the Disney characters next to her.

Blake gave birth to her baby No. 4 with husband, Ryan Reynolds, at the beginning of 2023. The couple has not shared the baby’s name or gender. They are also parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

blakelively/Instagram

The comments section of Blake’s pumping post was filled with messages of support from fans who praised the actress for normalizing pumping in public. “I’m hoping that by the time my daughters become moms they’ll live in a society where moms feel comfortable and empowered to take care of their babies wherever they are,” one person wrote.

Another commenter added, “Love seeing pumping normalized! Get it mama!” and someone else wrote, “If you haven’t pumped while waiting in line at Disney what are you even doing?!”

The Betty Buzz creator’s gallery of images also included a selfie of her posing in front of Cinderella’s castle while wearing Mickey Mouse ears, as well as a blurry shot of her on one of the rides in the park.

In another “2023 memories” post, Blake reminisced about attending the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in September. “Only Michael Kors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby,” She wrote. “Love you MK.”

One of the photos from the Michael Kors roundup showed Blake posing inside what looked like her living room and she acknowledged the decor in her caption. “Yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell [because] I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Ryan, 47, also shared throwback photos from 2023 on his page, including a sweet shot of him and Blake cozying up on the beach. He also posted a picture of the couple posing with Taylor Swift and other friends at the New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, which the group attended in October amid Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce.