There are a lot of options when it comes to men’s grooming. There are oils, serums, scrubs, masks, lotions, cleansers and many other products that claim to give us better skin. Then there are shampoos, body washes, shaving creams, deodorants and everything else we need to stay clean, feel fresh and look our best from head to toe. Not to mention fragrances. Every guy wants to look and smell great. With all the eau de parfum, colognes and body sprays out there, how can you tell which product will leave you smelling great all day? Where do you even get started with all these choices?

Men’s grooming products have come a long way in the last several decades. As recently as 50 years ago, choices were limited. At one time, it was thought that a bar of harsh soap and shaving cream were all any guy needed to look presentable. Advances in science and more thoughtful ingredients have given rise to a much broader spectrum of products today. We have more choices than ever for getting clean and smelling fresh, as well as helping prevent premature aging and having radiant skin.

Blu Atlas is a brand that has been receiving a lot of favorable coverage from men’s websites and magazines, as well as online reviewers, for their men’s grooming products. But do their products work? We took a deep dive into our Blu Atlas review to uncover the answers.

Overview of Blu Atlas

Blu Atlas is a complete line of science-backed personal-care products for men. Their all-natural products are formulated with only premium ingredients. The line has received hundreds of five-star reviews from satisfied customers worldwide.

Blu Atlas calls their products grooming products for the modern man. Grooming products have certainly come a long way over the last few decades, and today’s products focus on the natural, healing ingredients found in nature.

What’s in their line?

There are grooming products for men covering every need from head to toe. Shampoo, body wash, fragrance, skin care … the Blu Atlas line has it all. The brand is known for their all-natural formulas and fresh, clean fragrances, and guys know they’re getting the best when they choose Blu Atlas. Let’s review a few favorites:

Blu Atlas

If you’re looking for a strong masculine scent with an alluring hint of mystery, this is the eau de parfum for you. Citrus meets woods with earthy tones like clary sage, bergamot and patchouli. The best part about this eau de parfum (besides its compelling scent) is how long it lasts.

All fragrances contain an oil base, which is the source of the scent. Because eau de parfum has a higher amount of fragrance oils, making it stronger than cologne, it will last all day and well into the night. Cologne is made to last a relatively short period of time, which is why you’ll notice you can’t smell it an hour or two after putting it on.

But eau de parfum, with five or six times the fragrance concentration of cologne, has staying power. And when you have a great, woodsy, earthy yet light fragrance like Atlantis, you want it to linger. One bottle of Atlantis will last for months and will quickly become your go-to scent.

Blu Atlas

The Body Wash from Blu Atlas will leave you clean, refreshed and relaxed. Not only does it smell great; it also leaves your skin feeling fresh and smooth, but never dry. Many body washes strip the skin of its natural moisturizing oils, but this premium product from Blu Atlas is formulated to keep your skin barrier intact.

Their body wash is formulated with sugarcane, which helps open pores and clears out impurities like dirt and bacteria. It also contains aloe vera to lock in natural moisture, soothe skin and calm irritation. These all-natural ingredients help nourish skin and leave you feeling clean and refreshed. The conveniently sized bottle will quickly become a staple in your shower.

Blu Atlas

If you’re plagued by dull, lifeless hair, then the Blu Atlas Shampoo is for you. With ingredients like jojoba protein and aloe vera, this shampoo actually strengthens hair. Natural jojoba penetrates deeply into the scalp and nourishes the individual hair follicles while moisturizing the scalp. And if dandruff is a problem, jojoba is a great way to get rid of the white, flaky cells that are shed when the scalp is too dry.

Aloe vera, the other key ingredient, is an ideal moisturizer for hair. It contains substances similar to keratin, which is a well-known hair strengthener. Aloe also provides nutrition to help heal damaged and dry hair. Used daily, this shampoo not only cleans hair but will make it stronger and more resilient. Dry, dull and lackluster hair will be a thing of the past when you use this product from Blu Atlas.

Blu Atlas

As most guys know, an effective deodorant is hard to come by. Have you ever been horrified to find the deodorant you applied in the morning failed you at some point during the day? Most of us have been there.

With a formula that helps to neutralize odor and does not cover it up with strong fragrances, the Deodorant by Blu Atlas gives you confidence that you’ll stay odor-free all day. The formula is all-natural and aluminum-free.

Blu Atlas

An effective moisturizer is the gold standard in skin care. To get the best-looking skin, cleansing and exfoliating are important, but following up with a nourishing moisturizer is an absolute must.

Blu Atlas has formulated its moisturizer to directly target the causes of dull and dry skin. When skin is dry, it lacks the natural oils and moisture that help cells look plump and radiant. Moisture is also important to maintain skin elasticity. Natural ingredients like seaweed extract (an ideal source of minerals), vitamin C and mango seed butter make this an ideal anti-aging moisturizer suitable for all skin types.

Blu Atlas

In today’s age-obsessed society, young-looking skin is highly sought-after. One of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients available in skin care today is vitamin C. Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants that help increase collagen and elasticity, fight damaging UVA/UVB rays and brighten the skin naturally to give it a smooth, even tone.

Why a serum? Serums are intended to be applied to the skin after cleansing but before moisturizing. Because serum is applied immediately after cleansing, its powerful, healing ingredients soak into the skin for optimal benefit. The Vitamin C Serum by Blu Atlas is essential for any guy wanting to maintain or regain his youthful glow.

Blu Atlas

Last but not least: the eyes. Under-eye skin should be treated differently than skin elsewhere on the body because the skin under the eyes is more delicate and sensitive. The area below your eyes contains less fatty tissue and muscle, so having dry skin under your eyes can make you look tired and droopy.

The all-natural formula of the Blu Atlas eye stick contains algae extract and vitamin C to attract moisture to the skin. Another key ingredient, caffeine, plumps up the skin by increasing circulation, helping to reduce puffy eyes and dark circles.

The Blu Atlas Wrap-Up

The Blu Atlas line of men’s grooming products will allow every guy to look his best. The highly effective natural ingredients, as well as the care and attention that go into crafting the formulas, make this one of the best lines of grooming products for men available today.

What’s more, their subscription program makes it super easy to buy their products and never run out. If you create your own account, you can easily log in and select the products you need, and they’ll be shipped directly to your door. Check out Blu Atlas if you’re looking for a grooming upgrade and are on a quest for products that really work.

Written in partnership with Grooming Playbook.