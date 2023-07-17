Did Brad Pitt Get Plastic Surgery? Transformation Photos

Did Brad Pitt Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Actor’s Transformation Over the Years

Brad Pitt is known for his charismatic and laid-back demeanor. As one of Hollywood’s most famous men, the Fight Club actor has been in the spotlight since the 1990s when he landed his comical supporting role in Thelma & Louise. However, fame brings unwanted scrutiny, and Brad became the subject of plastic surgery rumors after his July 2022 GQ cover was published.

The Academy Award winner’s cover shot featured him laying in a pool of water and roses, wearing a blue leather jacket. Upon noticing the pictures, social media users claimed that Brad looked unrecognizable.

“Next episode on Botched,” one Twitter user wrote in June 2022. “It’s a wax statue of Brad Pitt, right?” another chimed in, whereas a third tweeted, “The Ken auditions closed a while ago,” seemingly in reference to Barbie’s companion.

The Bullet Train star has not addressed the rumors, but he has spoken out about dealing with the price of fame.

“I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out,” he told The New York Times in late 2019. “I realized that you have that ability to make someone feel good for a moment. I’m not trying to say anyone is being brushed with my greatness. I’m trying to say that I have the opportunity to brighten someone’s day. That’s a rare thing.”

Recalling how he rose to fame in the 1990s, the Moneyball star and producer explained how “all that attention really threw [him].”

“It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments,” Brad continued. “I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.”

He added, “I’ve had moments where I’ve seen pictures of myself from years ago and gone, ‘That kid looks all right.’ But I didn’t feel that way inside. I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot. I was too uncomfortable with all the attention. Then, I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now, I go out and live life, and generally, people are pretty cool.”

When it comes to “dubious thoughts” from societal pressures to look a certain way, the Golden Globe Award winner noted, “It’s just ridiculous that we would beat ourselves up that way. It doesn’t matter. I spent too much of life wrestling with those thoughts, or being tethered to those thoughts, or caged by those thoughts.”

Despite how difficult fame was for him in the past, the Oklahoma native continues to promote a positive outlook on life.

