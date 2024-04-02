Did you know that Brad Pitt and his kids are Barden Bellas stans? Rebel Wilson recalled a past encounter with the Bullet Train actor and gushed over the moment she learned that the family was a part of her fan base.

“Brad tells me that he’s seen Pitch Perfect like ​30 times because his kids are big fans. I melt with delight, and now that he’s facing me, I want to lick his face. He’s so amazingly gorgeous,” the Australia native, 44, wrote in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Brad, 60, shares adult and minor kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star’s love for the acapella-grooving movie franchise isn’t the first time he expressed his interest in music. Brad appeared in the season 3 finale of the FX series Dave and not only shocked fans by returning to TV, but also sharing his rapping skills.

“I heard that Brad liked the show. I probably took a fairly big risk by writing an entire season finale anchored around him without having ever met him, but knowing that I would reach out to him,” the star of Dave, Lil’ Dicky, told USA Today in May 2023. “I got his email (address), and I sent a very well-thought-out email. It took days to write, and sent it, (and) it worked. He is just a massive fan.”

The cinema-loving A-lister isn’t the only celebrity that Rebel wrote about in her memoir. In fact, the Bridesmaids star had an epic “super fan” moment with Whoopi Goldberg where she got so excited, she pushed “over the barricade to get closer to Whoopi.”

“‘Whoopi! Whoopi!’ I scream the second she walks out the door. I’d kill for an autograph or a picture. Whoopi, I’m an actress from Australia … can I get a photo please?’” Rebel recalled in the memoir. “Whoopi must have seen this supreme level of excitement before. She must sense that I’m a superfan and graciously takes the photo with me.”

While it may seem like most Hollywood stars have a liking to the comedian, not all are a fan of Rebel. In a separate part of the book, Rebel admitted to feeling like Adele “hates” her because of her weight.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Rebel wrote. “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”