Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker’s Twins Sam and Bo Are Too Cute: See Photos

Courtesy Brandon Jenner/Instagram

Two times the cuteness! Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker’s twins, Sam and Bo, are already stealing hearts. The fraternal twin boys were born in February 2020 after the couple announced their pregnancy in August.

“[Cayley] and [Brandon] are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!” the musician’s mom, Linda Thompson, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner — already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family — with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable!”

It’s so precious how the babies’ middle names appear to pay tribute to their grandma and mom.

Brandon also shares daughter, Eva James Jenner, with ex-wife, Leah Felder. The pair got divorced in July 2019 after announcing their split in September 2018.

Life & Style exclusively revealed the Princes of Malibu star struck up a romance with Cayley in March 2019, six months after he and Leah announced they were parting ways. Brandon walked down the aisle shortly after with the brunette beauty when they got married during a civil ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse in January 2020.

They were in baby bliss before the arrival of Sam and Bo. “I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you,” the “I Believe” artist wrote on Instagram in January 2020. “You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!”

He added, “I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out … Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do.”

The new parents seem head over heels about this new chapter in their lives. “Motherhood has come so naturally to you, my love. I’m so grateful to be the one on this journey with you,” Brandon gushed over his wife on Mother’s Day. “Thank you for taking such wonderful care of Bo, Sam, Eva and I. We hit the jackpot in you!”

We can’t wait to see where life takes Brandon, Cayley and their beautiful family. Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Sam and Bo!