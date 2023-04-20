Bravo Stars Who Slept With A-List Celebrities: See Hookup Details, Secret Flings, More!

Fifteen minutes of fame? Multiple Bravo personalities have claimed to have slept with a few celebrities in the past. And while some fans were dubious over their favorite reality TV stars’ claims, a couple of Hollywood hotshots confirmed their hookups! However, there are still a few rumored one-nighters and romances that A-listers denied.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor previously alleged that he and 2000s pop culture icon Lindsay Lohan got together, but the Mean Girls actress shot down his claims.

“She was great,” Jax claimed to Bravo in 2015. “It was a long time ago. … She was just very affectionate.”

Nearly four years later, Lindsay denied ever hooking up with the former reality star.

“I’ve never even met him,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. “I’ve never met him! Really! Maybe he met Annie or Hallie or Cady,” Lindsay added, referring to some of her famous film characters.

Nevertheless, Jax argued Lindsay’s statement at the time by taking to Twitter to share alleged screenshots of text messages with one of his friends.

“Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago, and I am happily engaged … but she’s a liar,” Jax wrote. “My two friends, who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So, you are lying, darlin.”

Jax married his wife, Brittany Cartwright, in June 2019, whereas Lindsay wed her husband, Bader Shammas, in April 2022.

Another Bravo personality who has stirred up the celebrity pot was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais, who was romantically linked to actor Will Smith when he was filming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Garcelle revealed during a 2019 appearance on the “Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” podcast that she left the alleged relationship when she noticed he began dating his current wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the time.

“I remember one day calling [Will], and he was in the car, and his son [Trey Smith], with Sheree [Zampino] were in the back,” Garcelle recalled. “So, you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone — whatever it was — and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

The RHOBH babe then remembered hearing “this little voice in the background” and proceeded to ask the Oscar winner if that was “Miss Jada” she heard.

“And that’s when I was like OK — I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” Garcelle concluded with a laugh.

Scroll down to see which Hollywood stars Bravo personalities allegedly hooked up with.