Brenda Song Bikini Photos: The Actress’ Swimsuit Pictures

Brenda Song Spends Her 36th Birthday on Vacation in a Tiny Bikini! The Actress’ Swimsuit Photos

Brenda Song can do no wrong – and that includes choosing her array of flashy bikinis. The former Disney star isn’t one to share her swimsuit selfies on social media, but she made an exception after a beachside birthday vacation.

“This is 36,” Brenda captioned her April 2024 Instagram post. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress looked youthful as she jumped on a sandy beach in Los Cabos wearing a tiny hot pink two-piece bathing suit.

Brenda shared more content from her R & R birthday trip and her swimsuit collection was off the charts!