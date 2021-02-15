Exclusive YouTube Star Bretman Rock’s BFFs Hilariously Attempt to Shave His Legs on ‘MTV’s Following’

That’s what friends are for? YouTube star Bretman Rock‘s best friends Kieffer and Larry hilariously offer to shave his legs during the Monday, February 15, episode of MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock. Needless to say, hilarity ensues.

“Fun fact, did you know hair contains memories?” Keiffer explains to the group. “You know, whenever you wear someone’s hair, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I have a memory I don’t know about.'”

Unfortunately for Keiffer, Bretman responds, “No, we don’t know what the f–k you’re talking about.” The Hawaii native’s legs do seem to get shaved, so not all is lost.

Watch the video above for an exclusive sneak peek at the newest episode of MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock. New episodes drop on MTV’s YouTube Mondays at 4 p.m.