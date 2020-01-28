It may be winter, but Britney Spears seems to still be having a hot girl summer. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a video in which she’s at the beach rockin’ a tiny bikini and what seems to be her boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s cowboy hat.

“I had so much fun today,” she captioned the clip. “But I will say the water was very cold, so I just did a touch and ran!!! It’s been a very long time since I’ve looked at the ocean …. And it’s so crazy how the ocean makes people feel so small. I felt like I was 4 again and just wish I remembered to bring my boogie board.”

Her beau, 25, then commented, “Stealing my cowboy hat, I see?” Not only do Brit and Sam seem to have a playful relationship, but he’s always there for the singer when things get rough. In December, the blonde beauty opened up about trolls on social media, and her man was quick to defend her.

Instagram

“Happy holidays, friends!!!!” she wrote at the time. “I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!! If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless!!!!!”

The personal trainer quickly gave those criticizing Britney a piece of his mind. “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture #haterplease,” he commented.

In addition to being protective of the singer, Sam enjoys cooking for her, which he definitely recommends others to do. “Gentlemen, if you want some props, definitely cook for your girl,” he said on an episode of The Doctors in September 2019, while also revealing that one of her favorite dishes is peach steak. Yum!