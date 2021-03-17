Super mom has moolah! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is an entrepreneur and a business babe, but her net worth is unclear. Considering her projects — and her future husband’s estimated $40 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth — the personal trainer certainly has money in the bank.

In fact, the NFL Network reported in July 2020 that her longtime love signed a 10-year contract with his team for a whopping $503 million, so it’s safe to say their net worth as a family is growing fast. But how does the Texas native collect her own cash? Here’s what we know.

Brittany Has a Personal Training Business

The new mother — who welcomed her daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021 — is a certified personal trainer. She created Brittany Lynne Fitness to “make a positive impact on people’s health and wellness,” according to the program’s “About” section on the website.

She invites her fitness trainees to follow in her footsteps in order to achieve their goals. “‘Training like Britt’ means many things — working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses and, most of all, no BS!” she explained on the site. “These programs are designed to tone, grow muscle and get STRONG. Don’t be afraid to lift heavy and push yourself!”

Brittany Has an Ownership Stake in a Soccer Team

According to the proud mama’s Instagram bio, she is an “owner” of the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team. In December 2020, the NWSL granted Kansas City an expansion team with the capability to start playing in 2021. The league conducted their first draft and open tryouts in January 2021 and their regular season will begin in May after a 3-month training camp.

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany Has Social Media Partnerships

The former soccer player, who competed professionally in Iceland after college, has over 1 million followers on Instagram and nearly 209,000 followers on Twitter. Because of her large following, she has to opportunity to partner with brands in exchange for paid posts.

One company Brittany often works with is athleisure brand Balance Athletica. You can often find her flaunting her incredible figure in their workout wear via her Instagram.