Camila Cabello Gets Roasted By Fans for 2022 Met Gala Dress: See Red Carpet Photos

Camila Cabello made quite an impression with her 2022 Met Gala look. The “Senorita” singer opted for a silk white dress by Atelier Prabal Gurung that showcased her underboob and featured multicolor flowers that wrapped around her waist.

“It was important for me to wear something sustainable,” the former Fifth Harmony member told host La La Anthony on the red carpet regarding the inspiration behind her gown.

The top portion of the dress covered all the way up to her neck but highlighted the singer’s trim physique as it contained laces that wrapped around her waist. The bottom portion matched in color but donned a dramatic long train. The Atelier creation featured dainty flowers that draped carefully around her waist. The songstress also styled her hair with colorful flowers to match.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Several fans on Twitter were not impressed and compared her dress to a colorful confetti cake. “Someone please remove Camila Cabello from the red carpet immediately,” one user wrote.

However, other viewers appreciated the completely upcycled outfit and thought Camila killed her 2nd Met Gala appearance.

“‘The designer incorporated his values on this dress, he’s an activist and for me was important to wear something sustainable,’ Camila Cabello talking about the meaning behind her 2022 Met Gala dress,” another observer wrote defending the singer.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This year’s look is drastically different from the Sonny and Cher vibe she donned at the 2021 Met Gala alongside her then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Wearing a deep purple gown with matching purple eyeshadow, she added a purple boa to complete the look.

Another thing drastically different this year is the artist is arriving single to the high fashion fundraiser. The X Factor alum and “Stitches” singer called it quits in November 2021 after dating a little more than two years.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint statement that was posted on Camila’s Instagram Stories in November 2021. While Shawn Mendes walked the Met Gala red carpet alone, Camila has her sets on moving on in her love life.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer recently divulged that she may have slid into some DMs during a recent appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

“Have you slid romantically into any DMs?” the comedian asked the musician while being hooked up to a lie-detector machine. While she had claimed she had not, the lie detector deemed her answer was false.

“It’s not as simple as yes and no,” she said. “I’ll say … f–k … I’ll say no. I’ll say no on a technicality.”