It goes down in the DMs! Camila Cabello gave some insight on her newly single life during a recent rendition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on The Late Late Show and opened up about whether she had reached out to anyone directly over social media.

“Have you slid romantically into any DMs?” The Late Late Show host asked the musician while being hooked up to a lie-detector machine. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer, 25, who recently split from ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, claimed she has not, which turned out to be a lie.

The former Fifth Harmony member had to contemplate her answer, which totally gave off the impression that she had slid into some DMs, just not romantically. “It’s not as simple as yes and no,” she said. “I’ll say … f–k … I’ll say no. I’ll say no on a technicality.”

Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Camilla and Shawn called it quits in November 2021 after dating for a little more than two years. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint statement that was posted on Camila’s Instagram Stories in November 2021.

She may be sending direct messages to men on the internet, but the exchanges are working both ways. During a follow-up question, the “Havana” artist was asked if anyone verified has slid into her DMs since being single, and she quickly revealed that that was true.

When James, 43, wanted the tea as to who it was, Camila kept a tight lip. “Ah f–k off,” she responded as the two burst out in laughter.

While she won’t reveal who is messaging her online, the X Factor alum admitted for the first time why she auditioned for the show in 2012.

“This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because it was, like, 10 years ago, but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles, I will,’” Camila admitted.

The “Bam Bam” singer went into detail on her elaborate plan to form a romance with the “As It Was” artist. Camila figured that Harry, 28, would have been at her audition, since he was on the show in 2010, and they would fall in love once she became a singer.

“It wasn’t like marriage, but I was like, ‘We’ll probably fall in love,’” she said.