Courtesy of Booking.com

If you’re a big fan of the reality TV series Jersey Shore, then there’s a solid chance you’ve wondered about what it’s like to party in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Problem is, staying at some beachside motel won’t give you the true experience. Thankfully, the original Jersey Shore house featured in four out of the six seasons is available for rent!

Given the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey, booking restrictions may apply. However, the house is still listed on Booking.com. The space is fully air-conditioned, and as many viewers saw on the series, comes complete with a terrace, barbeque area and balcony overlooking the boardwalk.

Additionally, the house has six bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom with a bath, as well as off-street parking available for two vehicles. As for nearby attractions, the humble abode is only a 4-minute walk from the beach.

If you’re looking to stay in the Jersey Shore house, we recommend saving up. One night will cost you a whopping $2,600. The price varies depending upon the season — but let’s be real, who wants to hang out in Seaside if it’s not summertime?

Unfortunately, Karma, the gang’s favorite local hotspot, has been closed for over two years. In 2018, the popular night club was denied their liquor license. Don’t fret, though! Plenty of other bars and eateries from Jersey Shore are still open for business — including D’Jais in Belmar, Headliner Oasis in Neptune and Martell’s Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach.

If you’re lucky, you might catch Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hanging out down the shore. While the 32-year-old has retired from her reality TV days, she and husband Jionni LaValle have a summer home in the area where they vacation with their three adorable children.

During the year, they reside in the affluent town of Florham Park, New Jersey. Talk about a real estate glow up!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!