Let’s go girls! Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie are on vacation and they don’t care who sees. The actresses were photographed soaking up the sun with their famous friends during a trip to Spain on Thursday, August 11.

Margot, 32, for her part, looked stylish in a black two-piece outfit with a crop top and matching pants. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star paired the look with a Chanel bucket hat and simple sandals. In order to beat the heat, Margot carried around a fan, which seemingly allowed for a slight breeze.

Cara’s look was also beach friendly! The model, 30, opted for denim shorts, which she wore over a black one-piece bathing suit. Cara opted for comfort over style as she donned white sneakers and a matching white bucket hat. The friends — who starred in 2016’s Suicide Squad together — had an animated chat whilst waiting for their boat to arrive on the beach. Photos obtained by Life & Style showed the ladies as they separated from the group for a conversation.

These two Hollywood starlets have actually been friends for years, even though they keep their friendship mostly out of the public eye. During a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Margot praised Cara for the model’s statement amid the Me Too Movement.

“Cara is a dear friend of mine and I already knew she was a fierce, brave woman. Today just proved that again,” Margot shared in October 2017. “I think the whole situation is so disturbing and sad but I think the conversation surrounding it, hopefully, good comes out of it.”

The duo have even gotten themselves in some trouble in the past. While filming Suicide Squad, the besties prank called none other than Prince Harry.

“Cara knows Harry and while we were filming ‘Suicide Squad’ she was like ‘Let’s prank-call him,'” Margot told The Sun, per AP in March 2018. “I said ‘We can’t prank-call royalty’, but anyway we did — and he was so cool with it.”

Recounting the story, the I, Tonya actress referred to Harry as “the coolest.” She said, “Prince Harry is so nice. England literally has the coolest royalty in the world.”

