Cara Delevingne Turned Heads at the 2023 Met Gala: See Red Carpet Photos!

Cara Delevingne was the moment at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The model truly pulled out all the fashion stops for her look at the event, which honored the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with its theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The model, 30, struck the perfect pose by showing off the wings of her overwhelming white mini suit dress with black thigh-high leg warmers and stilettos. Cara also changed her hair for the evening to a frosted silver color.

Although her choice for this year’s Met ball was nothing short of fabulous, her look at the May 2022 event made a huge statement. At the time, Cara graced the red carpet completely shirtless, with only gold spray paint covering her chest and pasties concealing her nipples. She paired the shiny look with high-waisted red pants and a matching blazer.

However, the Only Murders in the Building star made it a point not to cover up her psoriasis: a skin condition that causes patches of red skin and scaly rashes to appear on the elbows, knees, scalp and other areas of the body, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ve always talked about my psoriasis, so it wasn’t new,” Cara told Glamour Germany in a June 2022 interview. “But I’ve never been more naked in public, and showing my psoriasis there was just overwhelming. I didn’t realize at first what that would mean.”

The runway queen then admitted she initially wanted to use the spray paint to hide her skin.

“At first, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I should cover this up, right?’ and then I remembered, though, that it’s not good for my skin, and a lot of people live with psoriasis,” Cara concluded.

Despite being self-conscious about living with the condition, the U.K. native explained that confidence is the key to beauty.

“It’s not a beautiful thing to have, but you also have to be proud of it,” she told the publication. “I’m proud of it in the sense that it’s something that belongs to me. I used to hate my psoriasis, but that only made it worse.”

This wasn’t the first time Cara has opted for a bold outfit at the Costume Institute Benefit.

At the May 2021 New York City-based event, she wore an outfit that made a simple yet effective statement: a white jumpsuit that read “Peg the patriarchy” in red letters across her chest.

Scroll down to see photos of Cara’s stunning 2023 Met Gala outfit!