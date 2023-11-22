Not having it! Cardi B hit back at a critic on social media who accused “influencers” of pretending to work out in the gym but really using weight loss surgery to shed pounds.

On Tuesday, November 21, a user on X quote-tweeted a post that included a video of Cardi, 31, showing off her toned butt in a green workout leggings and a matching sports bra at a gym. “I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh,” the user wrote.

Less than an hour later, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper responded to defend herself, pointing out that she has been “vocal” about her “procedures” in the past. Cardi then explained why she still works out at the gym instead of getting more surgery.

“The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat,” she wrote. “Also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out! THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!”

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, with husband Offset, admitted to getting liposuction in May 2019. She made the revelation during a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, noting that she “should have canceled” the gig.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f–k up my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf–king money back, let’s go!” she said.

Days later, she told Entertainment Tonight why she felt it was important to disclose that she got liposuction.

“I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,”‘ the mom of two shared. “It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.”

Cardi previously teased that she was open to getting the procedure in August 2018, one month after the birth of her daughter.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said at the time. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

The rapper has opened up about other cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentations, butt injections, fillers and a nose job. Though she decided to stop having work done after past complications, Cardi shared why she’s never shied away from plastic surgery.

“People will be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth,” she said on The Jason Lee Show in January 2023. “I just be feeling like if I wanna correct something, I wanna do a little something something, like I don’t give f–k, I’m gonna do it. Like, I just like, I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself. And if I wanna do it, I do it.”