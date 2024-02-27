Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are some occasions when glamour takes precedence over comfort. These are the special times when you have to get all dolled up with hair, makeup, luxe gowns and shoes. While it looks flawless for pictures, it can lead to great discomfort from tight dresses and pain from wearing high heels.

For many of us, those instances are few and far between (until wedding season), which gives us tons of time to bask in the cozy girl aesthetic. From plush sweatshirts to travel-friendly two-piece sets, the options to obtain a cozy vibe are endless. Cargo pants are the latest edition to the comfy, cozy and chic trend. After some searching, we uncovered a pair of cargo pants on sale right now on Amazon. Best of all? They’re a hit with shoppers who have enthusiastically purchased them in multiple shades.

Get the Lepunuo Cargo Pants for just $29 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

All it takes is one wear and you won’t want to take these cargo pants off. They’re made from soft and stretchy fabric, and the high-quality material ensures that these pants are wear-resistant, plus contain high stretch and moisture wicking. They feature six pockets, a high-waist silhouette and are currently available in 19 different shades. Obsessed!

These cargo pants may be casual, but they can be worn in so many ways. Pair them with a fitted graphic T-shirt and sneakers for a laidback look. Meanwhile, you can serve a street-style approved vibe if you team these cargos with a corset top and heels. Rock them with tall boots, a blouse and a blazer for an edgy office-inspired look. Sophisticated!

One five-star commenter said they “love these cargo pants” for a slew of reasons. According to the shopper, they’re comfortable and look great. “They wash well too, they don’t wrinkle too much. [I] liked the first pair I bought so much that I bought a second pair. [There are] lots of colors to choose from.”

“These are legit the best pair of pants I own now,” one five-star reviewer noted before dishing on the things they love most. “The stretch in the waist, the length in the legs, the vibrancy in the color, nothing is tight but not too loose either,” the shopper shared. “I wish all of my pants fit like this. The material is also really comfortable and not itchy or anything. Please do yourself a favor and get these pants,” they urged.

Treat yourself to a casual addition to your repertoire — these cargo pants are equal parts trendy and comfy.

