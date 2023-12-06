The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson showed support for The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner during an exclusive interview with Life & Style after his ex-girlfriend shared shocking details about their relationship.

Charity, 27, admitted she didn’t do much “deep diving into” the scandal while speaking to Life & Style at the Dancing With the Stars finale on Tuesday, December 5.

“It’s bound to happen,” the TV personality – who came in fourth place on the dancing competition show – continued. “We were all people before we stepped into this arena. So as long as Gerry’s good.”

One day before fans watched Gerry, 72, propose to Theresa Nist during the November 30 finale, the leading man’s ex-girlfriend revealed they dated for nearly three-years in a bombshell exposé by The Hollywood Reporter. The information left fans in shock, as Gerry implied on the show that he hadn’t dated anyone since his late wife, Toni, died in 2017.

Not only did Gerry seemingly lie about his dating history, but his ex – who used the pseudonym Carolyn in the interview – recalled his controlling behavior and claimed he uninvited her to his high school reunion because she gained 10 pounds.

The reality star broke his silence about the allegations just two days after the report surfaced. “My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” Gerry told the Los Angeles Times on December 1. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”

While Life & Style exclusively reported that the contestants on his season felt that Gerry had “lied” to them, another source shared that Theresa, 70, isn’t letting the scandal stop her from pursuing a romance with her fiancé.

“It does cause some red flags for the family, what else can he lie about if he did this? Will something else come out?” the source told Life & Style on Monday, December 4. “But he and Teresa have spoken about it and she trusts him and they have moved past it.”

Charity also spoke to Life & Style about Gerry’s decision to send Leslie Fhima home during the finale. During the After the Final Rose segment, Leslie, 64, accused Gerry of giving her false hope that she was the one for him.

“It was heartbreaking watching Leslie talk about her experience and what happened,” she said. “I am rooting for everyone, rooting for Leslie, obviously, to find love and find her person.”

While she said her heart goes out to Leslie, Charity made it clear she’s also “happy” for Gerry and Theresa. “I’m glad he chose what was best for him because that’s what matters,” the Georgia native added.

Following their proposal, Gerry and Theresa revealed that they will get married in January during a televised ceremony. While some may think their nuptials are quick, Charity said she was in full support of their timeline because they “don’t really have much time” to “waste” due to their ages.