The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson shared her advice for The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner exclusively with ​Life & Style ahead of the show’s November 30 finale.

“I think what’s helped us the most is keeping our relationship, like, somewhat private,” Charity, 27, ​exclusively told ​Life & Style at the Tuesday, November 21 ​Dancing With the Stars performance in Los Angeles about her and fiancé Dotun Olubeko’s life after appearing on the franchise.

“There’s moments that we want to share, but also not constantly sharing everything on social media,” she continued. “I think that’s been really helpful. So that’s my biggest advice.”

Speaking about the pitfalls of sharing personal details on social media, the Dancing With the Stars contestant said it’s “tough,” but that it is important to be “fully prepared” for however people may react.

“It’s an outlet. When you invite people into your space, you better be ready for whatever is coming your way,” she told ​Life & Style.

Charity also confirmed she would be at The Golden Bachelor’s finale to see if Gerry, 72, pops the question.

“I’m super excited for his outcome,” she said of the final episode airing November 30, adding that she believes it’s been “one of the most beautiful seasons” in the franchise’s history.

Speaking about how Gerry can make the best of his time on the show, Charity said, “It’s really just taking time to just get to know each other as best as possible.” She added, “I know, like, there’s moments that they probably already had and shared together, but just continuing building from that and taking it one day at a time.”

Charity’s advice to Gerry came immediately following Dancing With the Stars’ Taylor Swift night on November 21, during which she and her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, received the night’s highest score. The pair made it to the competition show’s semi-finals on November 28 after earning 38 out of a possible 40 points with their dance to Taylor’s song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Charity and Dotun are a Bachelor Nation success story, as season 20 of The Bachelorette ended in August with the couple engaged – and the two are still going strong.

“You have made me feel alive,” she told Dotun as she handed him her final rose. “You’ve made me believe in love again. You’ve made me feel so valued and so seen. And so, Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clearly. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it.”

Dotun responded by getting down on one knee and proposing to Charity.