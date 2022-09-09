Lake House Goals! Tour Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer’s Vacation Cabin

When Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) and husband Cole DeBoer aren’t busy renovating homes for their upcoming HGTV series, the pair will be undertaking another house flip as they recently purchased her family’s vacation cabin.

“10/10 recommend buying your childhood cabin,” Chelsea shared via the couple’s joint Instagram account, Down Home DeBoers, on Thursday, September 8. “SO excited for my kids to make all the great memories here that I made. LET THE PROJECTS BEGIN.”

The 4,300 square foot lakefront home sits on more than two and a half acres and features a wraparound porch that overlooks Lewis and Clark Lake on the border of Nebraska and South Dakota, according to a listing viewed by Life & Style.

The log cabin – which was built in 2005 – boasts three bedrooms, plus a loft, and a finished basement that features a media room and a game room.

The South Dakota-based couple are no strangers to hard work and home renovations as they took fans along on their journey as they custom built their dream home throughout 2020.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow,” Chelsea captioned a photo of her family in March of that year.

Chelsea and Cole later announced they were expecting baby No. 4 via a sweet inscription on the home studs.

“When we were writing blessings on the house before the drywall went up, we wrote all our names and couldn’t leave out the new babe,” the former reality star captioned a photo of all of their names.

The pair – who were already parents to son Watson and daughters Layne and Aubree, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind – welcomed daughter Walker June in January 2021.

The MTV alum’s home build caught the eye of HGTV producers as they announced in June that they were offered their own show, Farmhouse Fabulous.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Chelsea gushed via a press release about their new gig.

The six-episode limited series is set to premiere in Spring 2023. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see photos from inside Chelsea and Cole’s Nebraska lake house.