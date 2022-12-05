More legal battles. Chloe Chrisley’s birth mother, Angela Johnson, wants custody of her daughter back from Todd and Julie Chrisley following their respective prison sentences.

“I want her home. She deserves to be home,” Johnson told TMZ on Monday, December 5, adding that she “didn’t walk away” from Chloe, 10. Johnson welcomed her daughter in 2012 with Todd’s eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.

Johnson claimed she was “pushed out of” Chloe’s life after reality star, 53, and Julie, 49, received full custody of the child in 2016. She is “in the process” of filing the paperwork to regain custody.

Kyle, 31, lost custody of his only child in 2013 after multiple run-ins with the law amid his battle with drug addiction and mental illness. Johnson went on to share custody with Todd until the Chrisley Knows Best star obtained full custody of their granddaughter in 2016 after Johnson was arrested for allegedly defrauding Medicaid and food stamps, according to a warrant obtained by Life & Style.

Johnson’s case has since been “resolved,” the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously told Life & Style. A recent search for Johnson’s charges showed no results, as she was eligible to request the charges to be expunged from her record in December 2017. Since then, she has remained under the radar, though her Twitter bio reads, “I have a beautiful baby girl who I will do anything for and love dearly!!!!”

Johnson’s efforts to win Chloe back may have taken a turn with the USA stars’ latest legal woes. Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, on November 21 after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, said she would have “custody” of Chloe and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, while her parents are behind bars.

“That’s the hardest part is me trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and how to get them to understand the circumstances,” the Sassy By Savannah founder said on her “Unlocked” podcast’s November 21 episode. “That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

Julie spoke more about how Chloe has been handling the stress of their legal issues during a November 29 appearance on “Unlocked,” revealing that the pre-teen has tapped the “help of therapists.”

The family matriarch called Chloe her “daughter,” despite not being her birth parent.

“Every child that has been adopted has biological parents,” Julie said. “That doesn’t mean that we aren’t her parents. She is ours. She is our daughter. She is not our granddaughter. She is our daughter, which makes her your sister.”