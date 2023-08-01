Christina Aguilera wowed in one of her most impressive and unique outfits to date. The singer donned a form-fitting black T-shirt along with a pink sequined micro miniskirt shaped like a Hermès Birkin bag, featuring handles which she playfully held on to with her right hand.

Christina, 42, captioned the Monday, July 31, Instagram photo, “Precious cargo.”

Fans went wild for the look, as well as Christina’s confidence. “Our queen is feeling herself again! i love to see it!” one person wrote in the comments while another cheered, “Xtina is such a legend! She looks effortlessly perfect here!”

Others pointed out the “Beautiful” songstress’ recent weight loss and some attributed her slimdown to the use of the drug Ozempic. “She got the ozempic special,” one fan wrote while another added, “Ozempic Xtina is [flame emojis).”

Christina’s weight has fluctuated over the years, and she admitted she loved it when she first got curvy. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves,” she said in a 2021 interview. Christina famously lost 40 pounds in 2013 during a break from working as a judge on The Voice, turning to daily yoga and using a low-calorie meal plan.

Courtesy of Christina Aguilera/Instagram

“I see some people struggle with it more than others, and it makes me really sad, but it’s not even their fault,” the “Dirrty” singer said in a March 2023 interview when referring to body shaming. “It’s a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way, and that it’s shameful to get older.”

“No matter what you do, you’re going to have people that hate on you,” she added. “The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I’m a very sensitive person, but I’m also very tough at the end of the day.”

The mother of two famously wore a similar micro miniskirt to the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. The tiny denim number was even shorter than the pink Namilia purse skirt, which she paired with a daring scarf top that tied around her neck. While looking back at the ensemble in 2022, Christina revealed, “This was truly me living my best life.”

“We made the micro miniskirt, [along with] Chrome Hearts chains all around my waist,” she said, adding, “That was literally a scarf that we were just playing with in the mirror, [and] I just scooped it around my back. [Costume designer] Trish Summerville pulled it up to the sides, and I was like, ‘OK, great. We’re done. We’re going. That’s the look.’”

Christina’s flirty handbag skirt post was the second in recent days to get fans excited. She shared several photos on July 25 with Selena Gomez where they were celebrating her 31st birthday, sharing sweet hugs. Many followers didn’t know the pair were friends and hoped they’d work on new music together. “A latin lady marmalade collab?” one person wished, while another gushed about the two superstars, “These photos need to be in a museum.”