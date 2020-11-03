Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

Life imitates art. Christina Anstead shared a photo of her current read, and the plot sounds awfully similar to her relationship with estranged husband Ant Anstead. “Until next time, Utah,” the Flip or Flop star captioned her Instagram Story on Monday, November 2, featuring Colleen Hoover‘s All Your Perfects.

According to the book’s official description, All Your Perfects “is a profound novel about a damaged couple whose potential future hinges on promises made in the past. This is a heartbreaking page-turner that asks: Can a resounding love with a perfect beginning survive a lifetime between two imperfect people?”

After less than two years of marriage, Christina, 37, and Ant, 41, who share son Hudson, announced their “difficult decision” to split via Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the HGTV personality wrote on September 18. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

In the months since, Christina, who also shares children Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, has publicly reflected on her time in the spotlight. “Even after babies, divorces and engagements the show continues,” the California native mused ahead of the season 9 premiere of Flip or Flop, which she continues to cohost with Tarek, 39. “I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride. It’s been a lot of things — including bug-infested and rancid smells — but it’s never been boring.”

For Ant’s part, the U.K. native has mostly kept a low-profile. However, he did reveal that he’s lost “23 pounds” since the breakup. “Don’t worry, I will get it back on,” Ant replied to a fan on Instagram who said he “looked thinner.”

While it’s clear Christina and Ant are focused on their individual growth, the former flames are committed to putting their son’s needs first. “They’ve promised to coparent Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “They love their kids.”

Ant has a teenage daughter named Amelie and a son named Archie from a previous marriage. “Christina really likes” his children, the insider added. “She hopes they stay in touch with their younger stepsiblings.”

