HGTV star Christina Hall has no plans for slowing down anything in her life after her milestone 40th birthday on July 9.

“I don’t know how to be bored,” she told Us Weekly in an interview published on July 12. “I thrive in chaos and newness and I just like testing myself and thinking about what’s next. … I have big goals for the next 10 years, and I’ll be going very hard. Maybe [I’ll change] in my 50s or 60s — we’ll see!”

Christina is looking forward to her future, as she’s felt her “priorities shift” with age. “I always had a feeling the 40s were going to be the best years,” she told the publication. “In your 30s, you’re hustling, you’re starting businesses and having babies and doing the hard things. At 40, you know who you are. You’re not as worried about the small things.”

The Christina on the Coast star’s husband, Josh Hall, threw her a French Riviera-themed birthday party in the backyard of their Newport Beach, California, home. “I’ve never had a party thrown for me, so it felt really magical,” she gushed. The bash included a Funfetti cake and sushi buffet for guests, who were able to toast the birthday girl with endless Veuve Clicquot champagne.

“Absolutely every detail was perfect,” Christina said about the party. In addition to friends, she was joined by her two eldest children, Taylor and Braden El Moussa, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Josh, 42, did more than throw a party for his wife, as he surprised her with a brand new, white Bentley Continental GT Azure V8 convertible, which Christina showed off in an Instagram Story.

“As I’ve gotten older, I worry less about what people think,” Christina told the outlet, adding. “I just don’t care!”

That much was evident when she introduced Josh to her fans less than one month after her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead was finalized in June 2021. She made him Instagram official on July 8 of that year with a series of photos. Even though some of her followers were critical of her jumping into a new romance, Christina was pure sass when explaining their relationship, sharing how Josh whisked her away for a pre-birthday getaway to Mexico.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social [media], hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told fans.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect,” the Anaheim, California, native continued, adding, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.” The couple got engaged in September 2021 and married on April 5, 2022.