Girl With No Job Claudia Oshry believes if she can do it anyone can. The podcaster changed her lifestyle in order to keep the weight off after her decision to stop taking Ozempic.

“I feel good,” Claudia, 29, told Page Six on Monday, April 15. “I was the least likely to end up this way. I had a very bad case of whatever it was, of laziness, of obesity, of poor choices, of really [a] lack of willpower. So I feel … proud of myself.”

She went on to say that her “biggest fear” while taking Ozempic for weight loss, was “being off of it.”

“People would always ask, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’ [I’d say], ‘I don’t know, but I’ll figure it out,’” she continued. “This idea of the day I get off Ozempic was always like, a scary thing for me. It was something I always thought about, but I was just trying to focus on my journey at the time.”

The host of “The Toast” – who lost 70 pounds while taking the semaglutide – now leads a “really balanced life” and is training for a 5k, calling it “the best feeling.”

“I didn’t even know how different my life could be,” she told the outlet.

Claudia first opened up about losing weight with the help of Ozempic in August 2023 after months of fan speculation.

“You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?” she said during an episode of her podcast. “You’re dumb. Of course, I’m f–king taking it.”

She continued, “When I started, I was a little embarrassed. Like, ‘Oh, my God I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat ass to stop eating. Other people can do it without, why can’t I? In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted a little bit in shame,” she said, adding that she’s also ashamed “that I got to a place where I had 70 pounds to lose.”

The comedian got emotional when discussing the difficulties she experienced prior to losing weight, including crossing her legs, walking four blocks and constantly thinking about food.

“[Being a] “fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world,” she added. “I could cry, I’m so mad at myself. Now I look back at pictures and see myself through this new lens and it makes me feel sad. I have very mixed emotions.”

Claudia stopped taking Ozempic in November 2023, later revealing that she’s “so hungry all the motherf–king time.”