Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty, was found dead three days after his uncle revealed he had been missing since Easter, In Touch can confirm.

On Friday, April 5, at around 11: 45 a.m., deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas were sent to an area in regards to an unoccupied vehicle. They discovered a deceased male, according to their press release, who was later identified as Cole, 27. The investigation into the actor’s death is ongoing as of publication, and a cause of death has yet to be determined.

The fatal update comes after Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser asked followers for information and support about Cole, who had been missing since the Easter weekend. His whereabouts were called into question when he missed a meeting with his agent to discuss a television role.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City,” Hauser, 49, wrote in a Tuesday, April 2, Instagram post. “If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

The image shared by Hauser at the time claimed that Cole had last been seen on Sunday, March 31. Just a few hours later, Mo posted the same image, adding that his nephew drove a white Ford Explorer.

Amid Cole’s quick disappearance, his family contacted law enforcement with their worries. By Thursday, April 4, Mo himself claimed that there was no evidence Cole was “on the run,” though followers of the case quickly pointed to the legal issues that the young actor was facing.

On Sunday morning, the day Cole went missing, officers responded to the scene of a domestic dispute after a woman was screaming for help.

“We’ve identified [Cole Brings Plenty] as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement on April 2, per local outlet KWCH, in reference to the alleged interaction in the Lawrence, Kansas, apartment. Police kept the information about the case semi-private at the time due to its ongoing status.

Fans of Mo were quick to take the comment section of his Instagram, sharing heartfelt comments about Cole’s return. The Yellowstone actor, who plays Chief Rainwater’s personal driver, has yet to make a public statement about his nephew’s passing as of publication.