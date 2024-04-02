The Yellowstone cast is reaching out for help in search of Mo Brings Plenty‘s nephew Cole Brings Plenty. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the series, shared a PSA about Cole’s whereabouts after his family reported him missing.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City,” Hauser, 49, captioned the Tuesday, April 2, Instagram post. “If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

The information in the image claimed that Cole, 27, was last heard from or seen on the evening of Sunday, March 31.

Hours later, Mo, 54, shared an image of an official missing person’s flyer posted in Kansas City, Missouri.

“#ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area,” Mo wrote in his Instagram caption.

The PSA revealed that his cell phone was turned off and he missed a meeting with his agent.

That being said, some fans believe that Cole is on the run as he is wanted for arrest.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute after a female was screaming for help in an apartment located in Lawrence, Kansas.

“We’ve identified [Cole Brings Plenty] as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies,” the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement on April 2, per KWCH.

Police kept the information of the altercation semi-private as it is an ongoing domestic violence case.

Cole’s location has yet to be found.

Mo portrays Chief Rainwater’s personal driver in Yellowstone while his nephew appeared in a few episodes of the series spinoff ​1923 as Pete Plenty Cloud.

Yellowstone debuted in 2018 and the Western drama quickly became a hit. After winning awards for the show and racking in high ratings, production came to a halt in January 2023 as a result of BTS drama.

That month, Yellowstone’s A-list lead Kevin Costner fueled rumors that he had moved on from the show when he failed to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Despite his absence, Kevin, 69, took home the award for Best Actor in a Television Series.

The following month, Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni reported that Kevin and the series creator Taylor Sheridan had beef.

“Kevin Costner is famously headstrong and he has been at odds with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this show, for months now over the days that he’s gonna be shooting for the next part of the season,” Matthew reported. “He really wanted to put [a different project] in front of Yellowstone, and the producers of Yellowstone said, ‘Hey, the show is your first priority, we’re paying you a lot of money to do this show.’ And Kevin just was very headstrong and wanted his way. This was a fight that has been playing out for the past few months now behind the scenes.”

Fast forward to February, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the bad blood with Kevin spewed into the cast.

“They’re making no effort to see him and don’t get excited when he calls,” the source revealed. “They’ve drifted away.”