When it comes to seasonal fashion, I’m all about letting the time of year dictate which colors I wear. When it’s cold and gloomy during the winter and the fall, I’m all about neutral tones and an occasional pop of color. But that said, I pull out all the stops during the spring and summer with vibrant shades to match the sunny skies.

Since spring is arriving early this year, now is an ideal time to elevate your wardrobe with lively hues. Right now, there’s a vibrant two-toned color-block cardigan on sale at Amazon and it’s totally worth the price. It’s a hit with shoppers who claim they receive endless compliments whenever they wear it.

Say hello to your favorite new accessory. The Pink Queen Store Color-Block Cardigan is just that fierce. It features two contrasting pops of color that will leave you endlessly excited for spring. The cardigan comes equipped with an open-front design and ever-trendy batwing sleeves. It comes in 16 different shades and various color-block styles. Shoppers can snag this cardigan in green and white stripes!

You can rock this cardigan with just about any ensemble. For an ordinary outing, you wear it with a white T-shirt, light-wash blue jeans and sneakers. When the weather warms up, you can even pair it with denim shorts and a tank. Based on customer reviews, this shirt is a huge hit in the office, so you can team it with your favorite collared blouse and trousers.

In terms of customer reviews, this cardigan is a hit. One shopper revealed they were inspired to purchase it after seeing one of their coworkers get complimented on it. “We decided that several of us should order it and wear them on the same day for fun,” they began. “However, once I saw the listing and the colors and patterns available, I kind of went crazy… I ordered 5 or 6!” Another customer had a similar experience. “I got a lot of compliments while wearing this at work,” the reviewer shared.

If elevating your wardrobe with bright colors is on your agenda this spring, a color-block cardigan is an ideal place to start. This two-toned pink and orange cardigan just may be the piece you need!

