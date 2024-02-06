Country Stars Remember Toby Keith After His Death: Tributes From Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, More

The country music community is mourning the loss of Toby Keith after it was revealed he died on Tuesday, February 6.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” a statement shared via the “Red Solo Cup” singer’s verified X account read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

His passing comes less than two years after he revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in June 2022. “​​Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Toby told his fans via social media at the time. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family.”

Keep scrolling to see which stars paid tribute to the late singer.