Taylor Swift got a special shoutout from Dakota Johnson during the actress’ opening monologue on the Saturday, January 27, episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 34, reflected on attending the SNL 40th anniversary party in 2015. A picture popped up of her in the audience of the event. “Look at this collection of people,” Dakota pointed out. “Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg. And look who’s sitting right behind me.”

The cameras zoomed in on Donald Trump, who was seated right near Dakota. “Crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” she continued, as the cameras zoomed out to focus on Taylor, 34, who was seated in front of The Lost Daughter actress.

While it’s been quite some time since Taylor and Dakota were seen publicly hanging out together, they were photographed on two nights out in New York City in 2016. The Grammy winner also has a history with SNL, as she’s hosted the show once and served as the musical guest multiple times.

In October 2023, Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made one of their first public appearances as a couple at a taping of Saturday Night Live. The NFL star, 34, briefly appeared in a skit, while Taylor introduced Ice Spice as a musical guest. They also attended the show’s afterparty together and were photographed holding hands on the streets of New York City while heading to the event.

This was Dakota’s second time hosting the live NBC show. The appearance saw her reunite with Justin Timberlake, her costar from The Social Network. Justin, 42, was the musical guest and crashed Dakota’s opening monologue with Jimmy Fallon.

After Dakota referenced the movie they starred in together, the singer jumped into the shot and reminded her that he previously hosted the show five times. “If you want me to be in sketches, I have hosted before …” Justin said. However, Dakota put him in his place by pointing out that it had been 10 years since he took on the role.

Of course, Justin and Jimmy, 49, did have their moment to shine, as they appeared in a sketch discussing the 2024 presidential election. The guys donned wigs and white suits for their hilarious cameo.

Meanwhile, Justin also performed his new song “Selfish,” which was released on January 25. He also debuted another new song called “Sanctified” on the show.